Portland Jetport breaks passenger record

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- More travelers passed through the gates of the Portland International Jetport in 2016 than ever before.

The Jetport announced its achievement on Thursday. By the end of last year, the Jetport counted a total of 1,785,649 passengers.

The 2016 total was an increase of 3.2 percent over the previous year and an increase of 1.3 percent over the previous record set in 2008.

"This is a real testament to the exceptional destination that Portland is," said Airport Director Paul Bradbury, "and to our economy which accesses the global air transportation system from PWM.”

The Jetport said expanded services offered by several carriers including American Airlines, Elite Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines contributed to the influx.

The growth is poised to continue into 2017. The Jetport said it has 5.5 percent more seats available in the first six months of this year than it had last year.

