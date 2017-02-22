Slower speed limit coming to I-295

Speed limit between Falmouth and Topsham is slated to be reduced from 70 to 65 m.p.h.

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An increase in crashes contributed to a decision by the Maine Dept. of Transportation to roll back the speed limit on a stretch of Interstate 295.

A reduction in the speed limit between Falmouth and Topsham from 70 to 65 miles per hour will take effect on March 27.

DOT statistics show crashes on I-295 increased 29 percent in a sample taken a year after the speed limit was raised to 70 m.p.h. in 2014 compared to a sample from the year before when the speed limit was 65 m.p.h. During that same period, the traffic volume on I-295 increased by 6.4 percent.

The speed limit was not the only factor DOT officials included in the explanation released on Wednesday about the speed reduction. They said the increased traffic volume was also a consideration as well as increased incidents of driver distraction.

For two weeks leading up to the change, message boards along the highway will alert drivers about the new speed limit. Permanent speed signs will be posted by the end of March.

Copyright 2017 WCSH