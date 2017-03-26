United clarifies dress code polices

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
A (sugar) rush of visitors on Maine Maple SundayMar 26, 2017, 12:01 p.m.
-
Sen. Collins talks AHCA voteMar 25, 2017, 9:47 p.m.
-
Cory's Blog: A wintry mix expected, MondayMar 17, 2017, 3:30 p.m.