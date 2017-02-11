Back-to-back storms test snow blower limits

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Understanding the limits of your snow blower might help you avoid a breakdown when you need it the most in the days ahead.

Chris Yerxa from Yerxa's Power Equipment in Portland shared some tips to keep your snow blower operating at peak performance.

With a major storm set to arrive Sunday night, Yerxa recommended starting your snow blower ahead of time to make sure it is running properly. Preparations should also include a check of your gas to ensure you have enough fuel to get through several rounds of snow removal.

Once the snow starts accumulating, Yerxa advised his customers to run their snow blowers in shifts. He said most snow blowers can handle about eight inches of snow. More than that could risk overtaxing the engine.

Only snow should touch the blades. When the intake area of your snow blower becomes clogged, Yerxas said never use your hands to clear it.

Copyright 2017 WCSH