Blizzard Stella dumps 20+ inches of snow in parts of state

(NEWS CENTER) — We all knew it would bring force, and mega snowstorm "Stella" surely did not disappoint.

The monster nor'easter brought all elements combining for large snowfall amounts, thousands of power outages and blizzard conditions with dangerous levels of visibility.

Snowfall totals were still coming in from the National Weather Service as of early Monday morning. Spotters and employees alike had their hands full, trying their best to accurately measure amounts while wind gusts ripped through.

The jackpot areas as of early Monday morning:

21.5 - Bridgton

18.7 - 3 WSW Steep Falls

18.1 - New Gloucester

17.5 - Portland - N Deering

17.5 - E Gorham

17.0 - 4 S Turner

Power outages likely peaked Tuesday night at around 32,000 for Central Maine Power (CMP) customers. That number was still about 30,000 early Monday morning.

For customers of Emera Maine, outage numbers were still reaching their highest points as of early Monday morning with more than 7,500.

The storm forced several flight cancellations at both of Maine's largest airports. The Portland Jetport on Tuesday night tweeted that it would operate at 75 percent of its schedule Wednesday.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Tonights arrivals have cancelled. Limited operations tomorrow morning before 11am. Wednesday will operate 75% of schedule. — Portland Jetport (@portlandjetport) March 14, 2017

Extremely low visibility in southern Maine caused by blizzard-like conditions contributed to several vehicles, including a DOT plow, driving off I-295. DOT pulled its plows off the interstate for more than an hour.

Portland was hit hard with snow, so plow drivers had quite the challenge laid out for them. The city even sent out a tweet explaining that it was having trouble keeping up. Kristina Rex checked out the scene.

A normally busy night, Tuesday was slow for downtown Bangor, with many patrons deciding not to venture out as a storm rolled through. Samantha York visited Paddy Murphy's to get their take on weather affecting business.

First responders stress the importance of preparedness ahead of a large-scale storm like Stella. Chris Costa spoke with utility crew members and on duty firefighters before they set out.

A group of unconcerned, bathing suit tailgaters braved the elements, and Tory Ryden was there to hear their reasoning for enjoying Snowstorm Stella with a Stella (or two).

In his daily BrainDrops segment, Keith Carson compared differences between Maine's average snowfall amounts during the months of February and March.

Why do we rush to the grocery story before a storm? Katie Bavoso investigated the phenomenon, and this is what she found: it's partly instinctual.

Can employers fire workers who don't show up during a storm? Adrienne Stein found out that the simple answer is yes, but there's more to the situation. Jessica Gagne spoke with people who were at work during the storm.

And finally, for a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Beth McEvoy put together a collection of iconic STORM CENTER clips from the past.

