First it was the snow. Now, our attention shifts to freezing rain for Saturday.

Most areas will get a break early Saturday morning. Our next batch of precipitation will move in during the mid-morning hours. Ice is a big concern heading into the afternoon. Warmer air will move in aloft, but colder temperatures will remain closer to the surface. We should start to see precip turn to all rain towards the later part of the day and late afternoon.

Some areas to the north may still see a wintry mix or some lingering freezing rain.

We are still looking at a 1/4" to a 1/3" of ice, Saturday. Be careful. Slick roads are likely. Some power outages are possible and can't be ruled out, as the ice will coat trees and power lines.

Sunday is still the day to get your last-minute shopping done. Travel will be a lot easier as well. We are still looking at a good storm on Christmas Day, with plowable snow likely. The snow will start in the morning and last into the evening.

The forecast will probably be tweaked just a little more during the next 2 days, so be sure to stay with us for any updates.

-Cory

