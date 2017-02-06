Carson Blog: 2 Storms in 3 Days

(Photo: maxuser)

First, let me just say that no matter how hot a streak I have forecasting the weather the rest of this winter; nothing will feel better than my "gut call" last night:



Maybe it's the curse of being a Patriots fan too long, but I still kinda think they'll end up winning. — Keith Carson (@KeithCarson) February 6, 2017

(Important Note: Patriots were down 28-3 at that point.)



Now on to the kind of forecasting I actually get paid for.



Tuesday:

Before the actual storm arrives on Tuesday afternoon, a weaker, unrelated piece of energy will break off and travel across southern Maine. The result will be some light snow activity late tonight and into Tuesday morning that is TECHNICALLY not part of the storm. This is important because the heavier stuff will wait until Tuesday afternoon to move in but I don't want anyone caught off guard by the earlier bands.





Above is how the RPM depicts that little area of snow. It should be good for 1/2" to 1" of snow.

The main thrust of snow moves in later in the day as a warm front approaches:





These warm fronts are fairly strong snowfall producers, especially on the front end and that's how MOST of the snow with this storm accumulates.

Snowfall rates should be moderate to heavy late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening before warm air starts working in.





Wednesday:

As is often the case, the interior will have a harder time scouring out the initial cold air. So look for a prolonged period of sleet that will impact all the way into the mountains. The immediate coastline will switch to rain, but not before a plowable snow.

Wednesday morning commute is a bit dicey, but the storm is out of here by Wednesday afternoon.





The Bottom Line:

My snowfall map may be a bit lower than others you are seeing, and the bullseye farther south. Two reasons: I don't think the total moisture with this system is overwhelming, and sleet is not a very efficient type of precipitation...meaning it takes a lot of moisture to produce a little sleet. The more southern bullseye is because I think that region will get the first little shot of snow on Tuesday morning AND a good thump of the main storm in the evening.





Thursday:

Over the weekend a coastal storm trended closer and closer to Maine with each computer model run. Now it looks like it will at least glance by our coastal communities on Thursday.

If the track shifts farther west, it'll be a bigger deal, but right now I'm thinking it's a 2-4", 3-5" kinda deal with less snow the farther west you go into the state. I'll give you all a map on that as soon as we get through this one.

Carson out.

https://twitter.com/KeithCarson

