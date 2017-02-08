(Photo: maxuser)

Directly on the heels of yesterday's storm, another snow event is rapidly approaching Maine.

But first let me just have this moment comparing my map two days out to the actual reports:





via GIPHY

Ok moving on...

Thursday:

This storm has been interesting to watch, a few days ago I felt it would be a brush by with a 2-4" or 3-6" kind of result. But starting yesterday the computer models tracked it just A BIT farther west into Maine and, more importantly, they bombed the low pressure out.





(Photo: maxuser)

(That's one "big boned" storm)

The rapid strengthening of the low will allow the precipitation shield to extend an extra 50-75 miles from the center of the storm. So the combination of that AND the slight jog west means snowfall totals had to be escalated yesterday afternoon.

Since then there has been very little change in the guidance or my thinking, so the original snowfall map stands:





(Photo: maxuser)

Clearly, due to the path of the Nor'easter, this is largely a coastal event with Downeast getting hit the hardest.

If you actually look at the track of it, even these numbers might seem too high...but the x-factor is the liquid to snow ratio.

The "average" liquid to snowfall ratio is 10:1, meaning for every 1" of liquid it will produce 10" of snow. But that ratio is impacted by several things in the atmosphere, most notable the temperature. So by Thursday morning it's going to be COLD throughout Maine, that should enhance ratios in the vicinity of 15:1 up to 18:1. That's how I came up with that map (well that plus some darts, a monkey, and a Magic 8 Ball).

Timing wise, it's a relatively quick mover...starting in the morning and out by evening. But pictures are a lot easier in that regard, so here you go:





(Photo: maxuser)





(Photo: maxuser)





(Photo: maxuser)





(Photo: maxuser)

Carson out.

Copyright 2017 WCSH