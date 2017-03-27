(Photo: maxuser)

Meteorologists use "active" the way husband's use "different" to describe an outfit modeled outside a department store dressing room.

Neither words are inherently negative; but the connotation is situationally clear.

So, that being said...we are in an "active pattern" for the next 7 days or so.

Today's "Activity":



A little bit of everything out there this afternoon with snow in the mountains and northern Maine, sleet and freezing rain across the interior, and just plain rain along the southern coastline. For the most part the precipitation type you have right now, will be with you through the late afternoon/early evening. The exception will be Downeast Maine, slowly changing over to rain.





(Photo: maxuser)

Thing wrap up around midnight;





(Photo: maxuser)

A few more inches possible before all is said and done:





(Photo: maxuser)

Half of tomorrow will be decent with dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies, but showers will arrive by Tuesday afternoon into the evening. For most of us this will be rain, but there will be some mixing at the onset across far northern Maine and the highest terrain.





(Photo: maxuser)

Those showers continue until Wednesday morning with clearing for Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

Thursday is undoubtedly the best day of the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Things get active (:-)) again on Friday afternoon with a storm system approaching.

This Weekend:

The Friday night/Saturday time period is very interesting. The EURO is spinning up a coastal low and insisting on largely snow for most of Maine. But I have some issues with this at first glance:

1) The low doesn't look deep enough for mostly snow . You're telling me that the 540 freezing line is going to be halfway up the state, in the middle of the day, in APRIL...and it's gonna snow all the way to the coastline?

Eh. Probs not.

Snow for northern Maine and mountains? Sure, but the coast...I just don't buy it yet.



2) It's too progressive. Again, where's the initial cold air? Where's the high pressure draining that overcomes the sun angle etc.

3) It's a week out! Most importantly, it's too far away to be sure of anything. There's a stormy signal there. It'll likely be at least mixing with snow in spots...I'll keep you updated as we get closer.

Carson Out.

