Carson Blog: Updated Map is Marginally 'Better'

Recognizing there is still probably 5-15% of the Maine population left that wants snow in April (ya'll sick and I kinda dig it); this storm is being poorly received by the masses.

That leaves us forecasters in an interesting position; putting aside our own and the public's feelings on the upcoming storm and making sure we see it for what it really is.

What is it really?

An accumulating snow event; but not one for the record books.

What has Changed:



Not a ton honestly but we have adjusted totals down by about 1-3" across southern Maine in particular. This is due to a slight flattening of the track of the surface low. That flattening will bring a little less total moisture into the state.

There are, of course, two slit camps on this matter even this close to the beginning of the storm.

The GFS continues to INSIST on this being almost a non-event for Maine with about 1-3" for only the southern third of the state.

The EURO however also INSISTS that this is still a plowable event:

We all know how this ends. The EURO wins.

I admit I haven't kept strict records on this, but I'd say in high stakes forecasts the EURO has to be in the vicinity of 80-85% victory.

So our nod is a heavy nod to the EURO with just a bit of caution that the GFS is onto some lower totals. And, frankly, it IS April so I like to reduce model output snowfall by 1-2" at LEAST to account for initial melting.

Timing wise everything remains on track with snow overspreading the state from southwest to northeast early evening on Friday 5-7 PM, and taking quite a while to get into the Midcoast and north.

Heaviest snow is on Saturday morning with light snow continuing through Saturday evening.





Oh by the way, is it too early to talk about the next possible snow storm on Tuesday?

Yeah...?

K bye.





Carson Out.

