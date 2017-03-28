Carson Blog: #WeekendSnowProbs

(Photo: maxuser)

The possibility of some Friday night/Saturday snow is without a doubt the main (or is it "Maine Story"? That joke, for the record, has been made by at least 986 businesses in this state. "Mainely Hair!") weather story this week, but before I get to that let's talk about how nasty March has been statistically.



Right now it is tied for 5th coldest on record in Portland and 3rd in Bangor.





What strikes me about it is that it's been accomplished largely by just never fulfilling the "spring tease" promise we often get in March. In fact, we recorded more days of 50 F or warmer in February than we will end up with in March.

Today is yet another below average day, and it's a RAW cold too. Look at these dew points...almost exactly the same as the temperature.





Ok let's get to the meat and potatoes, because people tell me all the time "Keith you look like a meat and potatoes kinda guy/". (Slight liberties taken with that.)

Weekend Snow?

Let's start with the fact that it looks likely there will be some accumulating snow for at least the southern half of the state on Friday night into Saturday.





The low pressure will be there, just enough cold air will be in place, and the track is far enough south to keep the truly blazing mid level warmth out of the equation.

Recognizing it's 4 days out, my initial thoughts are as follows:

1) Southern Maine will bear the brunt of this storm due to the track. It'll snow in other parts of the state, but it seems like the heaviest totals would be in NH and into southern and western Maine.

2) Computer models might be underestimating the April factor, particularly along the coastline. Again, realizing we've had 12"+ snows in April, atmospherically it's hard to do. Take last Friday for example, many communities saw 2-3" of snow out of an entire day's worth of moderate to heavy snowfall rates. A lot of that just couldn't stick with the warmer boundary layer temperatures brought about by the time of year.

To my point, here is the EURO model snowfall projection for the storm.





(NOT MY OFFICIAL FORECAST!!!!! Hence the watermarks for those viral tweeters (that sounds dirty))



So it's putting down 6-8" of snow even in the heaviest snow growth zone. I'd allow for at least 1" of that to melt on contact with the ground at the onset of the storm and I'd also account for the fact that it assumes a 10:1 snow to liquid ratio and this will be a paste at 7:1 or even 6:1.

So all that would make it impactful...but totals would be less than the models are trying to depict. All things to keep in mind so the hype train doesn't leave the station.

Clearly we will fine tune the forecast as we get closer, right now I'd plan for accumulating, perhaps plowable snow over the southern 1/2 of the state.

Carson Out.

