Carson Blog: When Will Winter Return?

(Photo: maxuser)

Now that our #Wintermission has extended into yet another work week, it has some of you asking: "Is winter really over?"



My reaction:





via GIPHY

Come on; this is Maine.



Statistically speaking the chances we don't get hit with at least one more snowstorm, although not zero, is definitely low.

That being said, nothing major this week.

We remain on an "inside runner" pattern in which storm systems approach from the south but take a westerly path in relation to Maine. This puts us on the warm side of storms, creating mainly rain events.





(Photo: maxuser)

The next inside runner arrives tomorrow. It won't be an overly wet day but clouds will build with scattered showers popping up by the afternoon.

(Photo: maxuser)

By Wednesday we will squarely be in the "warm sector" of the storm, meaning lots of showers and VERY mild air.

We might actually make a run at a few records:





(Photo: maxuser)

(Yawn, another winter day in the 50s...)



Rain will mix with a little back end snow in the mountains on Thursday, but the overall outlook for the next 6 days of snowfall is...bleak.





(Photo: maxuser)

So, you repeat, is winter over?

Nah, it'll swing back on Friday and Saturday with sub zero lows possible in spots and highs struggling for 20F.

As far as snowstorms, there COULD be something mid next week...but it's far from a lock.

Is it possible that the winter of 2016-2017 will basically be one 10 day stretch of snow blitz insanity?

Stranger things have happened.

Carson out.





Copyright 2017 WCSH