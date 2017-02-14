Carson Blog: Yup, More Snow

(Photo: maxuser)

No doubt about it, we are in the middle of quite the winter blitz.

In terms of raw accumulation, 2015 was still worse..but it happened over the course of 3-4 weeks. This particular winter smackdown is all occurring within 7 days. The argument can definitely be made that THIS version is more difficult to deal with logistically.

AKA- Where do we put all the snow??...

via GIPHY

Either way, Mother Nature doesn't want to hear you belly aching, because another storm is on the way.

Setup:

Right now there are two separate pieces of energy: One in the Midwest and the other over Texas:





(Photo: maxuser)

Those two pieces of energy will merge or "phase" in a larger storm system off the coast of Maine. BUT, they will phase a bit too late to hit us directly with low pressure system. Instead we will be dealing with one of my favorite weather events to forecast...the inverted trough.



An inverted trough is basically a firehouse of precipitation that sets up to the west and northwest of the main storm system. They are notoriously hard to forecast, but often bring some big snow to those in the path.





(Photo: maxuser)

Amounts:

We use a variety of tools to come up with a forecast map, just one of which are the computer models...still we like to see SOME degree of agreement within them when we get to within 48 hours of an event.

For example all the models had yesterday's storm as a biggie...it was just a matter of 24" or 30" etc.



With this inverted trough there is a HUGE spread in solutions. The EURO model is the current outlier depicting the heaviest bands of snow over southern Maine (specifically Portland and west). Now you KNOW I love the EURO and few things scare me as much as a consistent EURO. (The few things: Clowns and rodents of unusual size). But still I'm not willing to bite hook, line and sinker on this solution. My experience has been that the best inverted trough action usually occurs over the Midcoast and into Downeast. So I'm taking the EURO into account, but I'm not going to go as high as it's spitting out (12" btw).

So here's what I'm thinking:





(Photo: maxuser)

Please be aware the precipitation will begin as rain along the southern coast of Maine due to a Southeast wind off the "Relatively" warm ocean waters. I actually think we will struggle with rain for a while, and that's why I'm in the 4-8" range down there as opposed to higher.

Timing:

I've found people have been enjoying the picture timing version better, so here you go:

6 AM





(Photo: maxuser)

1 PM



(Photo: maxuser)

9 PM





(Photo: maxuser)

THU 8 AM



(Photo: maxuser)

If those images don't mean that much to you: Snow starts tomorrow morning lightly, picks up during the afternoon, heaviest snow overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.

And hey, if you've had enough winter, the weekend looks great and temperatures will trend above average for next week. It's something...





Carson Out.

https://twitter.com/KeithCarson

Copyright 2017 WCSH