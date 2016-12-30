Carson Storm Review:Bombogenesis, Thundersnow, and Insane Snowfall Rates

I'm more than willing to gloat when I nail a forecast (SO willing), but unlike many of my meteorologist brothers and sister, I'll also admit it when things don't go quite to plan. It's only fair, right?

Let's start with my forecast map vs. reality:





It's not bad in a "Vincent van Gogh" kinda way.

I had the right idea with bullseye across the interior and shaded down into New Hampshire. And Downeast worked out just fine with such a long period of rain. Even Portland was decent with a reported total of 7.7".

But on the high end of the range...I got SMOKED.

Let's explore why.

The Snowfall Rates were Insane!

The National Weather Service in Gray reported several snowfall rates of 6 inches per hour. That's not a thing. The highest snowfall rates I can ever remember are in the 3-4" inch per hour range and that was an absolute bomb of a Nor'easter. In fact this is how it's put by my good friends at The Weather Channel:

"Generally, an inch or 2 of snow per hour is regarded as very significant. When you start talking about 3-, 4- or 5-inch per hour rates, it becomes a fascinating topic."

Yes, Weather Channel, 3,4,5 inches per hour is fascinating. 6 inches per hour is extreme.

So you can see what I'm driving at here, you get 1 hour of that kind of snowfall rate and all of a sudden you've busted through my 18" maximum forecast and into the mid 20s as many locations did.

How Did That Happen?

"Bombogenesis" my friends. I taught you all about it last week before the storm, and sure enough it delivered. Watch the radar fill in and intensify as the night went on:

Check out this radar loop of the storm over ME and NH. It is easy to see why York and Cumberland counties in Maine received so much snow! pic.twitter.com/yfXLQX6SNY — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 30, 2016

When a storm deepens at that rapid rate, it takes on a convective nature which allows the equivalent of thunderstorm intensity snowfall to take place in small what we call "meso scale" bands.

That convection is why many of you reported thundersnow last night during the peak of the storm:

There's some great irony here by the way. If you had been watching the past few days you'd know how excited I was by the mere possibility of thundersnow. So we got in our weather vehicle, drove 2 hours in the ripping snow to position ourselves in the best spot for convective thundersnow activity.

And what happened? They got the thundersnow in Portland! Where I was to begin with.





(Me waiting for thundersnow like an idiot)

So what DID we get right?

Maybe it's a moral victory, but I'm proud of not running for the hills with the coastal snowfall forecast when the models trended VERY warm on Tuesday night. Most forecasts went down to 0 to 2" along the coastline, Winter Storm Watches were even dropped...I was being texted by other meteorologists asking what I was smking. But, stubbornly I held the line at 3-6" at the lowest for the coast. I believed in the dynamics of the storm. Even still I was short by an inch or more, but I was closer, and that's worth something...right?

Oh...

Carson out.

