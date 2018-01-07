Goodbye brutal cold, hello warmth and snow - Cory's Blog

You know what I'm sick of talking about? How brutally cold it's been. Well, we will be talking about much warmer temperatures, as we head into the upcoming week! YES! You read that right. *High fives for everyone*

Our average high for Portland is 32. The average high for Bangor is 28. High temperatures will slowly rebound back into the 20s and 30s through Wednesday. Much warmer temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. We will probably reach the mid to upper 40s! I wouldn't be surprised if we flirt with 50 in a few spots by late week.

The other story we'll be talking about heading into the start of the week will be light snow. We're not talking about a lot of accumulation. Most areas will see about an inch or two. Here's a look at the timeline for Monday:

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

EVENING:

Have a great day!

Cory

© 2018 WCSH-TV