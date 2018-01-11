For many fed up with the cold, milder temperatures are arriving in the nick of time.

In fact, we will challenge record highs tomorrow around 50 degrees! Lots of melting will occur and I suggest doing what you can to clear off neighborhood storm drains. If you've had issues with your roof in the past, probably a good idea to get some snow off of that too.

The rain will be changing to ice (sleet and freezing rain) late Friday night and Saturday morning as colder air bleeds in behind the cold front. At this point, the worst driving conditions will be inland.

By midday, freezing rain will have changed to sleet in most spots as driving conditions likely worsen.

The storm pulls away and tapers off in the afternoon and will probably end as a period of snow. Shortest duration near the coast and longest duration inland. Snow accumulation will occur, mostly across the interior.

Stay tuned for any adjustments to the forecast today or tomorrow.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/Todd_Gutner https://www.instagram.com/tgutner/

