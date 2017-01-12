Keith Carson Blog: A Chilly Weekend, but Overall Winter is on Hold

(Photo: maxuser)

A Note Before We Begin: The anger and frustration within the winter sport community is palpable. My Facebook page is one nasty comment after another about the recent January thaw.



I get it. Really, I do. I'm a skier, I'm from New England, I moved BACK from a city that experiences basically no winter in order to enjoy winter again. I stood in more hours of snow for The Weather Channel than you can imagine...I've got the winter cred.



But at the end of the day my job is to be the most accurate forecaster I can be, and in order to do that I can't be "rooting" for anything. I can't root for cold, I can't root for warm...I have to analyze the patterns and features and just be RIGHT. "Wishcasting" is something I see take down some of my smartest meteorologists friends. They want a Nor'easter so they throw out the warm EURO, knowing full well it's probably right. I don't "Wishcast" but I also don't wish a financial loss on the winter tourism industry.

That's just the pattern we are in; I call 'em as I see 'em.

Ok now onto the weather.

Temperatures Crash Tomorrow:

After the aforementioned warm spell, an arctic front will crash through tomorrow around midday...and you'll notice it. After waking up in the 40s in many communities, temperatures will dive down to the teens by early evening on the strength of gusty Northwest winds.

By Saturday morning it'll look like this on your thermometer:





It goes without saying I recommend cleaning up any puddles and slush you can on Friday afternoon before it turns into an immovable ice layer.

It'll stay cool through the entire weekend, but it will also be bright and beautiful.

Sunshine continues through Monday and most of Tuesday as temperatures head back above average quickly. Highs will push into the 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

The overall pattern is...well...late April-Like. Look at where the cold air is by midweek:





The cold air is in Canada like...





That's how it stay until at least Friday of next week. No real cold air, very little snow. This is the EURO forecast for the next 7 DAYS!:





So that's where we are. Love it or hate it...it's best just to roll with Mother Nature.

Carson Out.

