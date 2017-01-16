Keith Carson Blog: Temps way above average...but still some snow!

(Photo: maxuser)

Being above average is, by definition, relative.



For example, I'm an above average meteorologist (my mom says so). But I'm still wrong sometimes.

Similarly, this week will be way above average. But it'll still snow a bit.

(Average temperatures from today through next Monday....torchy)

It IS mid-January after all.

Setup:

The system that will bring us some snow Tuesday night into Wednesday is basically just a continental low pressure system. What I mean by that is it's not as weak as an Alberta Clipper but it's also a far cry from a true Nor'easter. This is what it looks like on model data:





Wake me when it's over right?

via GIPHY

Not so fast. The thing with these type of storms is that they are really efficient in their snowfall production. They don't have a ton of moisture, but they set up nicely with warm air advection and they make the most of it with moderate snowfall rates.

Amounts:

The trickiest part of this snowfall map isn't necessarily amounts; it's how far north the snow shield extends.

Although one computer model puts the snow all the way to Houlton, my feeling is this track is more likely to but the plowable snow over the Southern half of the state only. So here's what I've got:





(Photo: maxuser)

I MAY have gotten a little cute with that 6" contour, but that's half the fun!



Timing:

The daylight hours on Tuesday will actually be sunny. It'll be the early evening when the clouds start rolling in, and then 8 PM or so when the snow begins. This is a quick mover, so the snow should be done by around noon on Wednesday with just a few snow showers behind it.

But, all this is easier to see via picture, here you go:





(Photo: maxuser)





(Photo: maxuser)





(Photo: maxuser)

A few more snow showers on Thursday, but again, on the whole...it's a relatively mild week ahead:





(Photo: maxuser)

Carson Out

