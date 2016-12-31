Snow showers usher in the new year

A "clipper," which is a typically weaker, continental system, will slide through Northern New England just in time for the ball to drop at midnight.

Light snow will begin to move in late in the afternoon and spread east through the evening. At least 1-2" of snow will be common for Southern Maine, with a coating to an inch of snow for the immediate coast. About 2-4" of snow is possible for the Bangor area and into Downeast Maine. There may be some isolated pockets of up to 5" of snow in these areas.

The light snow should quickly move out by early Sunday morning.

Be careful, tonight! Happy new year!

Cory

Copyright 2016 WCSH