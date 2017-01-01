Sunshine returns into New Year's Day

The fast-moving "clipper" system that moved through the area, overnight, is quickly heading east this morning.

A few snow squalls are possible early this morning, which may reduce visibility in some spots.

Expect clearing through late morning and early afternoon, with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day! Winds will be a little breezy, today, in the wake of the system. Winds should calm down, tonight, with much colder temperatures, mainly in the teens.

It'll stay dry for Monday. Our next storm system will push through mainly into Tuesday afternoon. We will likely see mixed precipitation including freezing rain, sleet, rain, and snow showers.

Have a great start to the new year!

Cory

