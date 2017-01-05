Todd Gutner Blog: Close But No Cigar

Before we get into the next few days, I wanted to share a few stats from 2016 for both Portland and Bangor.

We are on the cusp of a very cold stretch, similar to the one we saw a few weeks back in December. In fact, we won't hit the freezing mark for about 5 straight days...hopefully the ice melted off your driveway yesterday.

Usually when we have a cold blast like this it's pretty easy to get snow out of it. But this time around, the cold is so deep and extensive that it will suppress the storm track to our south. Places that don't typically see snow will get it, and get a lot!

While parts of Virginia and North Carolina will receive over half a foot, here in Maine there will be virtually no snow accumulation through the weekend.

Courtesy: NOAA

Looking down the line, it may be a frustrating stretch for snow lovers. While there will be cold days, brief warm ups are expected too and this theme of mixing storms may continue for a while.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

