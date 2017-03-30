Todd Gutner Blog - Favorable Trends...

I've had my doubts all along, and while the storm hasn't happened yet, the trends are for lower snow amounts.

I know, right!

The mid levels continue to show an unfavorable environment for the BIG snow totals. Now, the almighty EURO is looking more and more like the GFS.

European 500 mb chart now shows no interaction with northern stream and a southerly track of the southern lobe.

The GFS 500mb chart continues to hold firm with little interaction.

Without good upper level support, we have to rely solely on the track of the surface low. That track will be a flat path from the Ohio Valley through the Mid-Atlantic then south of Nantucket. That is not a favorable snow track for most of Maine, especially with a relatively weak pressure center.

I'm not saying take the plows off. The storm won't be a complete miss, but I think it's safe to say we can take the worst case scenario off the table.

So here's my map, I think the highest amounts will fall over the hilltops and to the west, especially in New Hampshire. There's still time for further adjustments, so keep checking back for updates.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

© 2017 WCSH-TV