Todd Gutner Blog - I Can See the Light...

I don't know about you, but I'm so glad to see this storm go. After five storms in the last ten days, we all deserve a physical and mental break. This storm is wrapping up now, amounts along the coast were on the low end due to rain and very low snow ratios overnight. But inland areas once again saw a lot with well over a foot from Sebago Lake to the New Hampshire border and also over a foot in Washington County where there was no mixing and drier snow produced better ratios.

After another 5.0", Portland has picked up nearly two thirds the annual snowfall with 39.1". Not quite a top 5 ten day stretch but darn close. Just 1" in Bangor from this storm, the last 10 days has dropped over 35" on the Queen City!

The recent stormy pattern is breaking down and we are about to shift into a much quieter one for the next week or so. The jetstream will be much flatter, unable to tap the juicy southern stream. Precipitation will be tough to come by for a while (not that anybody's complaining).

Check out this piece of art, a Picasso if you're sick of the cold. Much of the East will be basking in above normal temps through the next 7 days. We aren't talking Florida warmth or anything but 40 or higher a few times will be nice.

After this stretch of storms, I'm checking out for a bit. if you need me, I'll be on a mountain skiing or on a trail snowshoeing.

Be safe, be well and enjoy the snow!

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

