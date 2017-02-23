Todd Gutner Blog - I Smelled a Skunk

Driving into work at 2:30 this morning I smelled something funny, something I hadn't smelled in a while. It was a skunk. Along with sap flowing, it's one of the earliest signs of spring. While skunks aren't true hibernators, they do stay dormant in dens for most of the winter, only emerging when temps get warm.

And boy are they warm! Yesterday, highs reached 50 in many communities.

Looking ahead at the next 7 days, no significant cold is expected. Even when it cools off next week, temps will remain above normal levels.

The warm stretch has done a number on our snowpack. Just last week, the depth of snow over Maine and New Hampshire was near record levels.

Snow depth from a week ago. Courtesy: NOAA

But with highs in the 40s and 50s and overnight lows barely getting down to freezing, a lot of that snow has been chewed away.

Snow depth from yesterday. Courtesy: NOAA

So is winter really over? In short, no. Late next week, there's a lot of support for the upper levels rearranging with a mean longwave trough over the East and ridging in the West. This will promote colder air to flow down from Canada with at or below normal temperatures. So, the question isn't will it get cold again, it's how cold will it get.

March temp outlook. Courtesy: NOAA

For now, enjoy the "Winter Break".

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

Copyright 2017 WCSH