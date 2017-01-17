Todd Gutner Blog - More Snow on the Way

It's strange, it seems like we've had a ton of snow this season. But when you look at the numbers, we actually have fallen off the pace in both Portland and Bangor with a relatively snow-free start to the month.

Tonight and tomorrow, some of us will make up for lost time. A storm will swing through the Northeast and Southern and Western Maine will be in the perfect spot for snow...just enough moisture and just enough cold. Snow won't begin until late this evening...8 PM at the NH border and about 11 PM around Augusta / Waterville. The snow won't get much farther than that...avoiding Eastern and Northern Maine altogether.

This should end up being the kind of storm most will like...not much wind, not much mixing...just snow. The snow will be steady and fairly efficient from midnight to 6 AM, with snowfall rates around .5" per hour. This will make for very difficult driving conditions right through tomorrow morning's commute.

I'm thinking most will see a solid 3-5", but a little ocean enhancement should push numbers up to around half a foot, putting the "jackpot" a couple of miles from the coast, inland into the foothills. The snow will taper to flurries by late morning, but those flurries probably won't shut off until tomorrow evening.

