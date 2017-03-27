Todd Gutner Blog - More Snow?

Our crumby month of March rolls on and we are closing in on a dubious feat in the "Queen City" of Bangor. Bangor averages 5, 50 degree days in March and so far we've seen zero! The last time that's happened was over 40 years ago, back in 1975. We've hit 50 degrees three times this month in Portland.

Today looks to be another gloomy day with rain showers returning by the afternoon. We'll finally get back into some sunshine tomorrow afternoon but the bright sun will only be around on Thursday before the next storm races our way.

It's not impossible to get snow this late in the season, but a lot has to line up perfectly. That might just happen Friday evening through Saturday morning, and it has my attention. Energy from the Four Corners will work east and spin up low pressure. That low will slide through the Mid-Atlantic then out to sea by Saturday afternoon. With high pressure to our north, a cold air source will be present, although that cold air will be marginal. The timing is pretty good too...this time of year a nighttime storm system has a better chance to deliver snow.

Courtesy: WSI

Regardless of those favorable elements, if snow is to occur, I don't see that much. The mid-levels don't really phase and therefore, the storm never gets the opportunity to be large or curl up the coast into the Gulf of Maine. While it's too early for snow amounts, I'd speculate no more than a few wet inches of snow would be possible Friday night and Saturday, if any falls at all. We'll keep you posted.

