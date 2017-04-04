Todd Gutner Blog - More Spring Snow

It's April 4th, firmly into Spring, yet we're going to see our second wet snow event in the last few days. However, this one will have much less of an impact than the weekend storm.

For starters, surface temps are quite mild. Overcoming the low-level warmth will be tough and will take time. One way it can be achieved is when the precipitation begins to fall. As it falls, some of it evaporates which draws energy out of the surrounding column of air...a cooling mechanism. Another way is to get winds to shift into the north draining colder air south. Right now winds are onshore, off the relatively milder ocean. But this afternoon, as low pressure redevelops to our south, winds will swing back to a northerly component.

Even though the temps will be cooling through the day, I still think rain will be a bigger player than snow for the coastal plain. This is why I have only a coating to 2" for the coast. As you go inland amounts climb to 2-4", then 4-6" for the foothills and 6-8" for the mountains. Truly an elevation dependent storm, the higher you go, the more snow you will see.

I also feel that where you measure will have a big impact on your snow amounts. If you measure on wood, like a deck, you will get a higher amount, than say, measuring in your driveway where the pavement clings to warmth better.

The storm will continue through the night with the rain snow mixture, finally tapering tomorrow morning.

Another large storm will roll in later in the week, traveling to our west. This will allow mild air to flow in keeping precip type rain through the event. There will be new concerns, however, rain and snowmelt may lead to river flooding.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

