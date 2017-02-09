Todd Gutner Blog - Nor'easter!

The largest snow event in Portland this season was 7.8" a couple of days before the New Year, in Bangor, 8.2" fell during that same storm. There's a very good chance that today's Nor'easter tops those numbers.

The key to these totals will be something we call fluff-factor. Fluffy snow accumulates much more efficiently than wet or even regular snow. With a typical storm a 10:1 snow to liquid ratio is commonly used. Meaning that 1" of rain would equal 10 inches of snow. But with very cold temps and large snowflakes, the ratio goes up and in this case may be around 15:1.

Great lift in the dendrite snowflake production zone means accumulating fluff.

Although there will be a lot of it, I think you'll find it much better than the messy mixes we've had so often this Winter. You don't have to worry about when the best time to get out and shovel is, just let it all fall then switch into clean up mode.

How the snow piles up in Lewiston, Bangor and Portland.

Here's a look at the timing. Watch out for black ice preceding the snow as temps are dropping fast. Snow will overspread the region this morning and right out of the gate, the snow intensity will ramp up.

It'll be snowing just about everywhere by the middle of the day and snow rates will approach 1" per hour. The wind will be increasing out of the NE too.

Later this afternoon into the early evening we get into the teeth of the storm. Wind gusting over 30 mph and heavy snow will create very poor driving conditions and visibility. The icing on the cake will be the cold...real-feel temps will be down around zero...harsh!

Snow will taper off late in the evening but blowing and drifting will make clean up tough.

Oh and there are several more chances for snowstorms in the coming days...more on that tomorrow.

Be safe today.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

Copyright 2017 WCSH