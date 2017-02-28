Courtesy: NOAA

The last ten days of February have featured an average high of 47.6 degrees in Portland and 46.1 degrees in Bangor, that's about 10 degrees above the normal high for those days! This warm stretch we've been experiencing is going to go out with a bang...record highs are very possible tomorrow. Some towns may top 60 degrees!

Tomorrow is going to be one of those wild weather days. Not only will it be downright warm, there may actually be some thunderstorms too. A coldfront will rip through New England tomorrow evening. If a thunderstorm can form along it, it may go severe and included damaging wind.

At first glance, it doesn't present itself as an environment ripe for severe thunderstorms. The image below shows very limited CAPE, which is needed for healthy updrafts at the core of a thunderstorm.

But closer inspection shows high levels of helicity, a severe storm parameter derived from speed and directional shear from the surface to several thousand feet aloft. The higher these values, the better chance a thunderstorm will rotate. Rotating thunderstorms develop strong updrafts capable of producing damaging straight-line wind and, occasionally, a tornado. The chance of a tornado in New England, while not zero, is very very small. However, one did occur over this past weekend in Massachusetts in a similar atmospheric set up.

Current mesoscale modeling shows a line of convection tomorrow evening from the Mid-Atlantic to Southern New England, but stops that line at the MA / NH border. While the odds favor storms sliding just south of us along that squall line, this situation will need to be monitored closely for northward expansion.

