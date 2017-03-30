Todd Gutner Blog - Snow, No Joke

My map...for now.

As one of the coldest March's on record wraps up, Mother Nature throws another punch to our guts...several inches of April snow is still in the cards. It seriously pains me to write this...seriously.

Here's my #FakeSmile face that I've been wearing while delivering the forecast.

First of all, tomorrow will be quiet from start to finish. I don't expect snow to start until after dark, in fact the snow doesn't really get going until overnight.

The worst part of this storm will be Saturday morning...frankly, it's looking nasty. Bands of heavy snow will set-up over Southern and Western Maine and most of New Hampshire. With an isothermal lower atmosphere, the snow will be very wet and the flakes will probably be huge too. This is when the storm will accumulate most efficiently.

By Saturday afternoon, the bands of snow should weaken and the snow will be tapering. With the lower intensity and weaker dynamics, surface temps will be able to rise a tad and accumulation will be less efficient.

Call me a skeptic, but I still have my reservations on the BIG snow totals. Too many variables need to fit together perfectly to get the monster numbers. Maybe I'm late to the party, but I just don't see it yet, for a number of reasons. The biggest one is that the mid-levels just don't look that good for me yet.

Yesterday's run of the EURO at 500mb.

I showed you yesterday, how the EURO interacted more with the northern energy.

Today's run of the EURO at 500mb.

In it's latest run, there is less interaction. It doesn't quite look like the GFS yet, but it has trended that way which would lead to worse dynamics and lower precip amounts. Without the dynamics, we have to rely heavily on the track which is very dangerous with spring storms. Neither pressure center, the low or the high, are particularly strong so ageostrophic flow will be tough to get. In fact, boundary layer winds look to be out of the east, which would guide in "milder" marine air. With marginally cold air, especially near the coastline, snow ratios will be knocked down below the normal 10:1. I'd say 7:1 or even 5:1 seems more like it.

Those are some of the reasons how I came up with my map this morning. While bigger numbers are possible, odds don't favor them at this time. Check back frequently over the next two days to see if that changes.

