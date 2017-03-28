Todd Gutner Blog - Snow on the Way!

I'd love to get in one more trip to the mountains for some final spring skiing. But why stop at one trip? At this rate, we may be able to ski into May! Snow is once again in the forecast.

Ugh...

It's still early in the game, and the storm is three days away, but the pieces may fall right into place for accumulating snow. High pressure located to our north will supply the cold. Low pressure, sliding south of Cape Cod, will supply the moisture.

Courtesy: WSI

When you look at the mid levels of the European Model, you can see enough negative tilt and interaction between the southern and northern energy to give us a solid whack.

EURO 500 mb. Courtesy: WSI

But there's a big difference between the trusty EURO and the American GFS Model.

GFS 500 mb. Courtesy: WSI

The GFS, shows very little northern stream energy and doesn't interact with the more potent southern stream at all. The end result is much less moisture available for snow production. While I usually side with the EURO, I can't completely discount the American model, especially three days away.

Regardless of how much moisture there is to work with, getting snow to accumulate this late in the season isn't exactly easy. Temperature, elevation, precipitation intensity and time of day are just some of the variables to consider when making a snow map. Snow maps aren't cut and dry like they were back in January and February. But I think at this point most towns receive 1-3'. And if that northern stream is stronger, then a zone of 3-6" would likely accumulate and it would probably do so away from the coast. Obviously, check back for updates to the forecast.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

© 2017 WCSH-TV