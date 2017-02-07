Todd Gutner Blog - Snowy Tuesday...

Has your Super Bowl high worn off yet? If it hasn't, this next storm will certainly sober you up! Low pressure will slide into an Arctic airmass that is firmly locked into Northern New England. We'll first see snow, then ice, then eventually rain. Technically, the snow that falls this morning isn't even part of the main storm. Regardless, persistent light snow will grease up the roads in Southern Maine creating a challenge for morning commuters.

Not much will change during the middle of the day. Light snow will continue for Southern areas while Northern Maine stays cold and snowless.

By the afternoon and early evening, the steadier and heavier snowbands spread in from the south. Terrible timing for the evening drive and very slow and sloppy conditions are expected.

By late in the evening, the snow will finally reach sections of Northern Maine. At that time, snow accumulation will be ending in Southern Maine as sleet takes over. Temps will gradually warm overnight and sleet will change to rain and freezing rain. An icy glaze is expected on top of the snow. While it will be milder by morning, I still expect it to be sloppy, slushy and icy. However, just like the Pats, the second half of the day will be so much better as sunshine emerges and temps make a run at 50 degrees!

I did raise amounts a couple of inches, most will see 3-6" of snow and sleet accumulation.

Be safe driving around today.

