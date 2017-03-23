Todd Gutner Blog - So Rude...

I mean seriously, Mother Nature, what did we do to you this month? Three Arctic outbreaks and a massive blizzard!?!?! Whatever it is, you've proved your point. You can give us spring now.

Stop, Mother Nature...just stop.

Unfortunately, it's not that easy. Today we are dealing with harsh wind chills and even with strong March sunshine temps will only manage to climb to around 30.

Milder air is on the way and it will feel pretty good to start the weekend, but getting there may be a problem. As we transition from cold to mild, a warmfront will induce a burst of snow tomorrow afternoon. Temps will be marginally cold enough so accumulation and impacts will be small. But, it will create some slick spots as most communities will see at least a thin coating.

This will come as no surprise, both Portland and Bangor are currently in the top 5 for coldest March's on record.

And judging by temps for the last week of the month, we've got a very good chance of remaining in the top 5. Simply put, there's no significant warm up in sight.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

Copyright 2017 WCSH