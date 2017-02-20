Todd Gutner Blog - Spring Fever...

What a weekend, a true taste of spring with temps topping 50 degrees in many communities. While there were no records set, the list was headed up by Fryeburg with a high of 58 degrees!

Despite warm thoughts, this has been a very snowy season here in Maine and many Maine cities are on the list of the 10 snowiest in the East.

With that said, over the next week, most of the snow that falls in the US will be west of the Mississippi.

Temperatures over the next week will be at or above average, so more melting is expected and snowbanks will continue to shrink up.

For winter lovers disappointed in this February thaw, hang in there. It appears early March gets back to a colder pattern with snow and ice chances resuming.

Courtesy: NOAA

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

