Todd Gutner Blog - The Melt Goes On...

Did you hear about the tornado that touched down in Western Massachusetts over the weekend? An EF-1 tornado with winds over 100 miles per hour ripped through the towns of Goshen and Conway.

A confirmed tornado touched down in Massachusetts over the weekend. (Courtesy: NWS Boston)

It just goes along with this crazy February weather. The month started off with nearly 40" of snow in 10 days here in Maine and had folks thinking it wouldn't melt until June.

Well, after many days in the 40s and 50s and above freezing overnight lows, that deep snowpack has vanished. In some areas, there's even bare ground visible!

Once again this week will feature very warm temps and a good chance to see record highs on Wednesday as temps make a run through the 50s and perhaps topping 60! The record in Portland is 58, from 1985. The Bangor record is 53, set back in 1974.

A strong coldfront will slice through New England Wednesday evening. The atmosphere will be juiced up and once again rumbles of thunder will be possible along and ahead of it. SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has highlighted the Northeast for that potential.

(Courtesy: NOAA)

Following the front, a pattern change settles in. Much colder air will invade New England through the weekend and temps will be below average for a change. There is also quite a bit of support for a colder regime lasting deep into March.

Don't stick a fork in winter yet.

