Todd Gutner Blog - Uncle...

Say it ain't snow! I know, a terrible joke, but somebody had to say it. Yesterday's blizzard dropped some insane snowtotals...up to three feet feel in sections of the State. 16.1 inches fell in Portland and 24.1 inches fell in Bangor making it the 4th largest snowstorm in the Queen City's history.

Storm clean-up continues today and be efficient, there isn't much time before the next storm arrives. A lobe of energy will dive south from Canada and link up with a juicy southern jetstream. Phasing will occur, producing another large ocean storm. The timing of that phasing will be critical because it will guide the location of something we call an inverted trough. Inverted troughs are beasts to forecast and often end up in a busted forecast because they produce an axis of very heavy precipitation but that axis can be quite narrow unlike a typical mid-latitude storm's precipitation shield.

There should be an inflow of milder air as this feature sets up and I do expect a period of rain along the coastline for a time. But as the upper level energy swings overhead, rapidly rising air will cool the column flipping any rain back to snow Wednesday night. Snow rates will be intense Wednesday night and may top 1" per hour.

The most intense lift goes directly over Maine. (Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

The snow will taper off Thursday morning from west to east as the storm chugs into the Maritimes.

Unlike the blizzard, there will be a much narrower band of heavy snow, but within it there may be over a foot of snow. Either side of that stripe of heavy snow, amounts will taper off quite a bit and far Northern & Southern Maine likely won't see too much. Keep in mind, the axis of heavy snow could easily shift north or south which would mean a large adjustment on our current snowfall forecast. This snow will be much wetter and heavier than the last several snowfalls putting even more pressure on rooftops.

Everbody's been giving me the evil eye lately...

A couple of thoughts I'd like to pass along:

1) Try to be a good neighbor and samaritan, help your local fire department shovel out the hydrants and check on the elderly.

2) Be extra cautious driving around town, kids are invisible in these sky high snowbanks

3) It's not easy, but go around your house and check all your vents. Make sure the drifts aren't covering them up creating a carbon monoxide hazard.

Be well, be safe.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

