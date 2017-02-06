(Courtesy: Me)

Wow, what a game! The Patriots just completed the greatest comeback in Superbowl history, cementing them as the greatest team of all-time. Absolutely, Brady and the Pats SHOULD get all the attention right now. But, the weather this week can't be ignored.

This has been the Winter of messy mixes and another one is on the way. Preceding the main event will be some light snow late tonight with up to an inch of accumulation possible by the Tuesday morning commute. Then the overrunning snow expands as the storm approaches and strengthens Tuesday afternoon with an additional 1-3" expected by tomorrow evening. However, after dinner, it will be real tough to keep the snow going as warm air works in aloft changing snow to sleet and then eventually freezing rain and rain tomorrow night.

Raw NAM FOUS data shows warming aloft tomorrow evening which will lead to mixing. 00 = 32 degrees, anything great than 00 is above freezing. (courtesy: NOAA)

The key will be pinning down the changeover time and how much precip falls before that flip. It's a tough call, but I'm not too bullish on snow with this storm. Right now, I have 2-4" for most, except in the mountains and far north where around 6" will fall. The only all snow zone that I see will be in the Allagash. While surface temps will warm above 32 by Wednesday morning, there will be lingering ice and slick spots, especially away from the coast.

All of a sudden, Thursday is looking very interesting to me. The mean trough axis shifts east, sharpens up and tilts negative as it reaches the coastline. This will promote cyclogenesis out over the ocean and deepening low pressure will slide south of Cape Cod and the Islands during the day. There are still a lot of moving parts and the outcome could easily shift, but there's a growing risk for accumulating snow now on Thursday.

New England may get grazed by snow on Thursday. (Courtesy: WSI)

