Todd Gutner Blog - Winter Battles Back...

And you thought this Winter was lame, ha! On the heels of a crazy warm January with very little snow, February is biting back and it's about to take a few more chomps. The present storm is almost over but one final batch of precip will fall early this morning and it's going to be ice. Take it easy out there, this will be another challenging commute.

My gift to you...a taste of Spring this afternoon! The sun will pop out and temps will shoot up through the 40s. I'm thinking there will be lots of melting...slush-fest! Sadly, it will only last a few hours as the next piece of Arctic air rushes in tonight and turns all the slush back into blocks of ice.

No rest around here as a powerful Nor'easter will blow up off of Cape Cod tomorrow morning and travels up into Nova Scotia tomorrow night.

We will be on the northern flank of the heavy precipitation shield and there will be a fine line between big snow and manageable snow. The hardest hit will be Downeast Maine where up to a foot may fall. The rest of the coastline may end up with over 6". Moving inland, amounts will fall off fast with the mountains receiving very little.

Because the snow will be so light and fluffy, wind generated from the storm will cause blowing and drifting. If these numbers were to shift, my guess is that they may come down a bit. I'll be watching for any trends today.

But wait, there's more! Following the Nor'easter, we'll have two more snow chances. Light snow returns on Saturday as the Arctic air retreats. Minor accumulations are expected, just an inch or two. The final chance will be later Sunday, there's bigger potential with this event but it also looks like pure snow will be tough to come by.

Lots happening, so keep checking back for updates. And most importantly, be safe.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

