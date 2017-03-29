Tom Johnston BLOG: Joke's on Us

Coming down...

That Mom Nature. Such a prankster. Picking April 1st to deliver yet another snow event to Maine. It's not the first to happen on the first, of course. You may remember April Fools' snowstorms of past, including 1997 and 2011.



Cute. The kid. Not the snow.



Around this time of year, one literally has to program one's mind in such a manner in order to sustain sanity.

Remind yourself: It's Maine. Spring will simply come when it wants to. We're closer to the North Pole than the equator. It's just...what it is.

And sure, I see some milder air down the road, even "around" this storm.



Not balmy, by any stretch



Things DO have to be right for this to happen, though.

The southerly track allows the system to literally pull "cold-enough" air southward so it can do its snowy thing.

My confidence? Not bad. Not super. But not bad.

I sort of wish I already saw the 0Z run of the GFS Model at the time of writing, just to see if it came on board with the EURO and its more significant forecast.

To give you an idea of how different the model solutions were today, check out what the National Weather Service has as far as least and most scenarios.



That's quite a spread, guys. **NOT OUR FORECAST**



Anyway, we arrived at this today:



1st crack at snowfall forecast 48 hours prior to event



Jackpot in interior New Hampshire.

We even shaved off some possible accumulation due to mixing and/or melting.

I anticipate an adjustment or two before game time.

Timing? Very important, right. Here ya go:



Gets started Friday night in Western/Southern Maine





Coming down...





Still going...



It'll generally be heavy wet snow.

That's got me worried about power outages.

And those would be right where the snow is the highest and heaviest.

It'll look pretty, but it's NEVER nice when you lose power.

Here's hoping for the best.

Same goes for spring.

Daylight increase is 3 hours, 45 minutes versus the winter solstice.

Trust the meteorologist for a change. It's coming.

Just never trust Mom Nature.



~ TJ Thunder

