Tom Johnston BLOG: Melt, Mud, Drought, Flood, Rain, Thunder, Wind, Lion, Locusts?

Kidding about the locusts. I think. But seriously...what is going on? Weird question coming from me? Heat is happening all over the place.

100 degrees in Texas today, earliest in the year...ever.

Warmest winter temps ever in Wisconsin.

60s today in Maine!





The smart (bland) meteorological answer: it's a ridge. A rise in the jet stream in the East in response to a big dip in the West.

High amplitude jet stream action.

But the duration/length of these warmer-than-normal temps. Pretty impressive. We're on a roll. The cold air is bottled up north.

Personal note...perhaps you can relate.

With this melting, the roads are cruddy. My car is a mess.



"Wash me"



Wash or not to wash? What's the point? I'm going to wait it out. More melting coming. So is the rain.

But before we get to that...

How about all the snow? Is it going to make it to the water table? Erase the drought?

Indicators say yes.



"It's getting better all the time..."



Know this: Up in the coldest part of the state, only about the top 1 inch of soil has frozen over this winter. So you bet the melting snow is seeping down into the soil across a good part of Maine, especially south.

But not all of it will be absorbed like a sponge.

We've got a heavy rain event late Saturday night.





It won't last long, but it'll dump.

We actually have a decent shot at thunderstorms along the front!

The warmth + the snow melt + the rain = flooding concerns. A FLOOD WATCH will be up all weekend, with lots of water rises across the state.





Meanwhile, we will have snow on the backside (up in the mountains).

I'd say all this is a game-changer, but the air to follow the front (although cold), is not THAT cold.

It will be windy on Sunday, however. So keep that in mind. But the sunshine returns as we finish up the weekend!

Early to mid March does look closer to normal temperature-wise, and perhaps even colder than normal for a stretch.

I'm watching several storm possibilities early to mid March, including this one.





This looks like a mix to rain. A big system regardless.

So don't write off winter.

March often delivers. And Kevin Mannix used to say that April often "acted" like a winter month.

I can't argue with that.

In the meantime, watch for the wet not the white (for the most part).

And don't expect that car to stay clean for long.



~ TJ Thunder



