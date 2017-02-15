Tom Johnston BLOG: Snow wins the battle...and dumps!

As I mentioned last night, many of you started with snow and will end with snow.

Meanwhile, the rain has been holding on as of late afternoon in Southern Maine.





As of 5 PM, the snow has been just DUMPING(!) on the colder side of the freezing line.





I'm legitimately concerned about people trying to drive in the "whiteout zone".

This is classic Norlun trough. It focuses the snow along one axis. That axis has set up shop to the south, and will orient northwest-to-southeast.

It's also characteristic of Norlun trough's to cool down a column of air.

That's why rainy areas will FLIP OVER in the coming hours tonight.

Watch the temperatures drop!













As you might imagine, the winter mosaic future radar timeline shows the "flip", certainly by the time that we're continuing our STORMCENTER coverage at 11 PM.

















When it's over, we're thinking this:





It'll be interesting to see if superintendents keep kids home or if they consider a 2-hour delay. If they do call it a SNOW DAY, it'll be the "perfect storm" for kids to play in, with the snow ending in time for them to play...perhaps even in the sunshine...at least in Western and Southern Maine.

But there will be blowing snow on Thursday.

Please be careful when driving around snow drifts and snowbanks.

Also...Take care in removing snow as soon as possible from your roof after this storm.

Your home doesn't want to support that kind of weight.



AFTER THIS STORM, WE'RE IN THE CLEAR! It'll be quiet through the weekend!



~ TJ Thunder



Copyright 2017 WCSH