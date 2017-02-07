Tom Johnston BLOG: So About Thursday...

(Photo: maxuser)

It's weird. It's like you're in mid-conversation with a person, but you're looking right past them at someone else. So rude! But I'm doing it anyway.

Look, today's (Tuesday's) storm has been solid. Still blowing and pinging out there as I write.

Seems it'll come in line with my 3-6" with some 6"+ forecast.



So why's everyone talking about Thursday's storm? Because Mainers are smart. You know that a wound-up coastal storm can deliver the goods in a hurry.



And there are some forecasts floating about showing over a foot for the coast. But we're not knee-jerk around here.

Last check...we're still a go.

Bit of a low-confidence forecast versus some, and there are reasons for it.

36 hours out and still some model differences.

It's been brought closer to the coast because of this negatively-tilted trough digging behind it...sort of capturing it.



Trough oriented NW to SE (negatively tilted)



The question remains: by how much is it captured?

Any shift in track (by as little as 25 miles) will make a huge difference.

We've gone with this, which you could argue is conservative or aggressive.



I think it's the right one knowing what we know at this very moment.

GFS backed off a little tonight (more out-to-sea), but most other models give us a plowable snow along the coast when it's all said and done.

And it will have assertive winds with it, out of the northeast.

*TIMING: Starting mid-morning in Southern Maine and lasting all day, so Thursday would be your "SNOW DAY", not Friday.

I'm thankful that we have tomorrow (Wednesday) to focus in on it more.

More hi-res models come into play, so confidence can only go up.

Let's see if the snowfall expectations do as well.

By the way, enjoy Hump Day...pushing 50 degrees south!





A spring day in between two quintessential winter events.



~ TJ Thunder





