I don't trust it. I should. But I don't. Not yet, at least. It's that Saturday night - Sunday "ocean storm". I'll come back to it, but first...some weatherguy wisdom.

Forecasting is nearly as much "gut" as it is science. I mean, I'm not going around smelling the dirt.



I can smell it.



But it takes some "feel" about the overall pattern.

The first of the TWO "close calls" is on Friday. It's the lesser of the two storms I'm watching this week. On the other hand, it's likely going to end up on the closer of the two storms. Again, I'm not sold on that completely yet.



(Photo: maxuser)



So why am I sharing? I've found some of you like to know what the local meteorologist is REALLY thinking. You're sick, I'm telling you. But I appreciate it. So let's continue...





The second storm has stuff to work with:

1. A deeper long-wave trough to help pull it closer to the coast.

2. An energized jet stream fueling it.

3. Signs of a Norlun trough to bridge the gap from ocean to coast.

Overall, the models have been downplaying these elements, because the general thinking is that the continental polar high pressure system is just too strong and will push it out to sea.

I get that, can accept it, but still haven't closed the book on it.

I've seen these "out-to-sea" storms in the past, with run-to-run solutions coming in as the event nears, getting closer to the coast.

This was how it started via the EURO some 8 days prior (meaning last Saturday).





It's since gone way out.

But...it has come back a little at this point...some 3 to 4 days prior to it coming up to our latitude.

It'll be all timing.



One thing is for certain moving forward this week: It's going to get COLD. Very.



(Photo: maxuser)





Look: On the Saturday night - Sunday storm, if you had to lay odds right now, you bet that it's a "fish storm".

But I haven't decided to look away completely yet.

As a fellow meteorologist said to me today, "I'd say it's 90% that it's a miss."



