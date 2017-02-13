Tom Johnston BLOG: Well, that escalated quickly. But wait, there's more!

Wow. It's pretty rare when a storm that we expect to be a monster ends up exceeding expectations.





From its persistence to linger into the evening to its over-performing snow amounts, this was one to remember.



More like 1-3 FEET on this one!





Several in the 30+" club...



It's interesting that when I flashed this cumulative map, people flipped thinking it was just this nor'easter/blizzard.





I explained that is was a time-sensitive partial summary of 3 storms.

Turns out, this one bombogenesis blockbuster nearly came close to 3 feet.





Some people are reporting totals in that ballpark.

Of course, we've seen blowing and drifting, too. Some snow will come down off your roof, so be mindful that measurements must be done in sheltered area in order to be accurate.

Meanwhile, some could do better clearing their vehicles, eh?

This is not enough, bub:





The BIG DIG is ongoing through Valentine's Day. Here honey, I got you a snow blower. So romantic!

You're just creating space for the next system: an "inverted trough", which often sets up perpendicular to the coastline and oriented NW to SE. Where it sets up exactly is tough to forecast at this moment. But I estimate the jackpot zone to run from Washington County (Downeast) all the way back to Oxford County (W. Maine mountains).

We may tweak it tomorrow, but here's my snowfall potential map:





In many cases, this will put us WELL past 50% of the normal seasonal snow.

In other words, we've suddenly gotten more 2015 Winter versus 2016 Winter.

With that said, I'm looking for above-average temps this weekend and through month's end, in general.

So is it possible to enjoy the snowy caverns while they're here?

Just keep an eye out for not only only cars jetting out from behind the snow piles, but for little kids, too.



P.S. Is Valentine's Day a real holiday??????

~ TJ Thunder





