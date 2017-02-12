Business owners brave the storm

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Sure, news crews, plow drivers, and emergency crews are out working to inform and protect people during a storm...but what about other people at other jobs who choose not to close?

NEWS CENTER rode along with the pizza delivery crew at Papa John's in Lewiston. The store remains open and continues to deliver most pizza.

Why? "Because we love our customers and we want to make sure they get their pizza," said store manager Bobby Thibodeau.

Thibodeau says that in his 15 years in the Lewiston store, he can only remember closing twice because of a storm. The snow does make delivery times slower than usual, but he says that the employees make up for it by getting bigger tips.

The store plans to stay open until 2 a.m. — the usual closing time — Monday morning, and then open again regular time on Monday. Snow won't stop people from getting their pizza!

