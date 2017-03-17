CARSON BLOG: Snow storm brush

A beautiful, sunny end to the workweek today despite high temperatures a solid 10 F below average. Saturday is a mostly sunny day with highs in the low to mid 30s.

A coastal storm is going to brush by Maine on Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Earlier in the week it looked like this could be a big time event, but even with this more eastward track the precipitation shield will swing through Maine sufficiently enough to bring some accumulating snowfall.

Most of the coastline will fall in the 1-3" range but Downeast will add up to 3-5" with isolated 6" if the snowbands linger a bit longer.

I might be on the high end for snowfall on this event, but I find that low pressure system to be too close to ignore.

Carson Out.

