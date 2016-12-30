(Photo: NECN)

LISBON FALLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Central Maine Power lineman said conditions have been "nasty", with snow and slush and even poorly plowed streets making it hard to reach areas to make needed repairs. But across a wide swath of central and western Maine, the power company has been making progress by reconnecting as many as 70,000 customers who had lost electricity. As of Friday morning, the total number of customers without power was over 100,000. By Friday evening the company said only 30,000 remained in the dark.

Areas like Lisbon Falls were especially hard hit, where wet snow broke branches and took down power lines Thursday evening. One longtime homeowner in Lisbon Falls said they lost power at midnight Thursday, and as of 2 PM Friday, it was the longest they had been without electricity since the ice storm of 1998.

CMP spokesperson Gail Rice said they had been planning for this storm for days and had brought in 160 out-of-State line crews and scores of tree crews to be ready for repairs as soon as the storm subsided. Rice said the heavy, wet snow of Thursday night brought down branches in many parts of their service area, and those branches took down many power lines.

Repair crews made significant progress Friday, but the company reported that repairs will continue through the New Year's weekend, and should wrap up on Sunday. Some of the largest remaining outages, as of Friday night, were in Cumberland and Kennebec counties.

