Cory's Blog: It'll be a close one!

It's going to be closeeeeeee!

A coastal storm moving out into the Atlantic will stay well to our south. The northern fringes of this strengthening area of low pressure could swipe the Maine and New Hampshire coasts. I'm not expecting much in the way of accumulation. A few flurries will likely be the norm into Sunday evening. A quick coating may be possible, but that may be a little generous.

The only accumulation that may happen will be in Downeast Maine. I'm talking about coastal Washington and Hancock counties, where we could see an inch or two of snow.

Enjoy the last full day of winter! Spring arrives early Monday morning!

Cory :)

