Cory's Blog: Watching a slick Monday evening

If you're lucky to have the day off, you'll probably want to get your errands done early, today. It will be sunny to start, but clouds will increase through the afternoon, out ahead of our next storm system.

I'm thinking we'll be mainly dry through 3 PM. The first areas of precipitation will be moving in, from the west, around 4 and 5 PM this afternoon. Some areas of freezing drizzle and snow will be likely. That precipitation will continue to spread east into the evening. Temperatures will continue to rise through the evening hours. Most southern and coastal areas will then see just rain showers.

Snow showers will remain primarily to the north. We're looking at 1-3" for central portions of Maine, with 3-6" of snow possible, in Northern Maine, through Tuesday morning. Areas to the south may see a coating.

However you look at it, there will be slippery and slick spots, tonight. Travel carefully!





