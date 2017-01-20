Cory's forecast goes downhill

For his trip to Lost Valley, Cory Froomkin left the tubing to his antlered friend in favor of his first ski run in ten years

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- To better understand the importance of his forecast to skiers, NEWS CENTER meteorologist Cory Froomkin became a skier himself.

He broadcast live from Lost Valley in Auburn on the Friday MORNING REPORT to show how the trails have benefited from recent snow.

During one of his segments, Cory was given the opportunity to strap on a pair of skis for the first time in ten years. Although he didn't exactly tear up the slopes, he gets credit for at least staying upright.

